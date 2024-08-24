Telangana launches ‘SPEED’ to fast-track key development projects

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has introduced a new initiative called SPEED (Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery) to accelerate the execution of key development projects. Under this program, chief minister Revanth Reddy will personally review 19 major projects launched by the government.

The 19 projects include the Musi Riverfront Development, the development of satellite towns, the expansion of metro rail, the reorganization of GHMC, the Regional Ring Road, elevated corridors in Hyderabad, new airports, and the construction of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

Other projects include the implementation of the Mahila Shakti Scheme, construction of district federation buildings, residential school complexes, institutional development of Amma Adarsh Schools Committees, Advanced Technology Centres in ITIs, the new Osmania Hospital, 15 new nursing and 28 new paramedical colleges, promotion of medical tourism, ecotourism projects, temple tourism, and implementation of an anti-drugs strategy.

As part of the initiative, a monthly meeting will be held with officials from the relevant departments. The chief minister has highlighted the importance of completing these projects efficiently within the designated time frame.

He has instructed all departments involved to adhere strictly to the plans outlined under the SPEED program.

SPEED is designed to address and eliminate obstacles between various sectors, ensuring the creation of quality infrastructure that will drive economic growth.

Also Read KTR targets Telangana govt on Outer Ring Road lease row

This initiative enables the administration to make direct decisions at the chief minister’s level, minimizing delays. The program’s focus is on comprehensive development, covering not just urban areas but all regions.

Under SPEED, each department is required to prepare specific plans for the projects and tasks within their jurisdiction. These plans include detailed timelines indicating the progress expected within given periods. Estimates are made for when each phase of work will be completed.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, the government has mandated that all departments follow a standardized procedure to monitor the progress of SPEED projects. Additionally, regular performance reviews and monitoring are integral to the program.

The Planning Department has established a dedicated online portal to track the progress of SPEED projects. This portal provides real-time data on the daily progress of each project, ensuring that all activities remain on schedule.