Telangana launches statewide campaign against bonded labour

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Telangana Government, in partnership with NALSAR University of Law and the International Justice Mission (IJM), launched a statewide campaign on Thursday, July 30, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act.

As part of the initiative, the state flagged off ‘Swechaa Ratham,’ a mobile awareness van set to travel across all 33 districts to educate grassroots communities on human trafficking, legal rights, and reporting mechanisms.

The initiative aims to reinforce Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision under Telangana Rising 2047 to eradicate bonded labour and modern slavery.

Also Read PM Modi added a debt burden of Rs 151 lakh crore: CM Revanth

The conference brought together over 380 survivors, featuring a moving testimony from survivor-turned-Panchayat President P Lingamma alongside a cultural play illustrating the journey from bondage to freedom.

To amplify outreach, the state unveiled an awareness song by singer-songwriter Palle Narasimha, a commemorative booklet marking 50 years of the BLSA Act, and official helpline posters for nationwide government distribution.

Emphasising systemic reform, TSLSA Member Secretary Panchakshari highlighted bonded labour as a fundamental issue of human dignity requiring multi-departmental coordination. NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Krishna Deva Rao stressed that rescue operations must be backed by long-term rehabilitation and sustainable livelihoods.

Concluding the address, IJM National Programme Director Merlin Freeda reminded attendees that despite five decades of legislation, vulnerable workers still face severe exploitation across rock quarries, brick kilns, and rice mills.