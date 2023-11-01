Telangana: Learn from Kaleshwaram, KTR tells Rahul ahead of his visit

Hyderabad: In response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being allowed to visit the Kaleshwaram on November 2, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said that he should learn from the “world’s largest irrigation project led by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be arriving in Kaleshwaram in a helicopter. He will visit the Laxmi barrage (Medigadda) between 8 am and 11 am.

Earlier in the day, a leakage was reported at gate no. 28 and 38 of the Annaram Saraswati barrage.

Videos emerged on social media showing water bubbling as local villagers and irrigation officials placed sandbags to stop the leak at the two gates of the Kaleshwaram project. The process has been underway for two days, local reports said.

On October 21, a portion of the Lakshmi Barrage was reportedly leaking following an explosion. A committee was formed by the Centre to look into the issue.