Telangana: Leaks at two gates of Kaleshwaram reported, 2nd in 10 days

Hyderabad: Less than 10 days after a portion of the Lakshmi Barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) fell in, another leak has been reported at gate nos 28 and 38 of the Annaram Saraswati Barrage.

Videos have emerged on social media where water is seen rippling as local villagers and irrigation officials placed sandbags to stop the leak at the two gates of the Kaleshwaram Project. The process has been underway for two days, local reports said.

CM KCRao @TelanganaCMO can you confirm this ?



Kaleshwaram Annaram Barrage 4th block, Pillar no. 41



*Water & sand being sucked from the bottom of the pillars



* Irrigation officers have been laying sandbags for two days now



* Officers making efforts to prevent the sand from… pic.twitter.com/E4NpVNZtqV — Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (@KVishReddy) November 1, 2023

Annaram Saraswati Barrage was constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram Upliftment Scheme. It has a water storage of 10.87 TMC

On October 22, pillar no. 19, 20 and 21 of the Lakshmi barrage bridge of the KLIP reportedly gave way after a loud explosion was heard. Traffic was temporarily halted on the bridge across the Godavari river that connects Telangana with Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/telangana-police-file-case-over-damage-to-kaleshwarams-barrage-2743496/

Three days later, a six-member expert team sent by the Centre visited Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project‘s Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage and inspected it. The committee held a review meeting with the state government officials in Hyderabad on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Telangana BJP unit tweeted about the leakage. “Leaks in Annaram Barrage of Kaleswaram project. Leaks at gate numbers 28 and 38. The engineers are using sandbags to block the leaks. At the moment there is 5.61 TMC of water in the Annaram Barrage. One gate has been opened, 2357 Cusecs of water has been released downstream,” it said.