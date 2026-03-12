Telangana: Lecturer booked for thrashing students with cable

The incident occurred at the Ratnapuri Institute of Technology, Turkala Khanapur in Hatnoora mandal where the students are pursuing a diploma in computer science.

Published: 12th March 2026 6:04 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A lecturer in Telangana’s Sangareddy was booked on March 9 for allegedly thrashing 15 students with a pipe tied with a high-tension wire for not completing their homework.

The incident occurred at the Ratnapuri Institute of Technology, Turkala Khanapur in Hatnoora mandal.

In a video shared on social media, the students alleged that the lecturer beat them with a pipe tied to electric wires. They suffered grievous injuries to their legs and are under medical care. Parents gathered at the college and protested, following which the lecturer was suspended.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Hatanoora sub-inspector said, “The lecturer beat the students with the pipe for not completing their homework. He has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon under section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.” He added that the lecturer is currently absconding.

The police said that two or three students are still recovering at the hospital and will return to the hostel.

