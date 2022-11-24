Telangana: Legislative Sessions to be conducted in view of revenue cuts

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th November 2022 9:18 pm IST
Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on late Thursday that the state government will be conducting specific legislative sessions at the state legislative assembly for a week in December. The decision comes as a result of “unnecessary restrictions” imposed on the state.

The CMO was referring to a supposed decrease of over Rs 40 thousand crores in the state’s revenue meant to be collected for the financial year 2022-23.

The restrictions in question have been imposed by the Central government headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The CMO’s office also stated that it would use the week in December to inform the people of the state about its revenue.

Further, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao and legislative affairs minister Vemula Prashant Reddy to take necessary steps to inform the public.

