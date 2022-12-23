Telangana: Leopard captured at Hetero pharma released in Amrabad forest

Hyderabad: A leopard that wandered into Hetero Drugs Limited’s manufacturing plant at Kazipally Industrial Estate, Sangareddy, on December 16 was released into the wild forest at Mannanur under Amrabad Tiger Reserve on Thursday midnight.

The forest officials shifted the five-year-old male leopard to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad after sedating it.

After three days of medical examinations and recuperation from the sedated state, officials from the Forest Department relocated to Amrabad Tiger Reserve and were released in the Mannanur Range.

Security personnel saw it inside the industry and notified the police and forest officials following which a professional team was deployed by the Nehru Zoological Park authorities to rescue the leopard.

The DFO, Sangareddy, Sridhar Rao, the forest range officer, and other field personnel arrived at the pharma company’s premises and saw the leopard moving around machinery and equipment.

The rescue team’s opportunity to inject the leopard came after numerous failed attempts to capture it in a cage.

The Leopard was released in the Mannanur range after medical examination and certification from the zoo officials.