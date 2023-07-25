Telangana: Lift collapses in cement factory, 1 dead; several trapped

The concrete mixture was being lifted to the sixth floor of an under-construction building when it got stuck on the fourth floor due to a mechanical failure.

Rescue operations underway after a lift carrying cement blocks collapsed in Suryapet district

Hyderabad: In a major accident on Tuesday (July 25) morning, a lift carrying cement blocks caved in at My Home cement factory in Mellacheruvu village in Suryapet district. One worker was killed and many are trapped.

According to news agencies, the accident occurred when a concrete mixture being used for the construction of a multi-storey building collapsed on the workers.

As the workers were trying to fix the problem, the concrete mixture fell on those standing on the ground.

The workers are stated to be migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Rescue operations were currently going on at the time of writing this report.

(This is a developing story.)

