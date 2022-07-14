Telangana: Light to moderate rain likely to occur at most places from July 14-18

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the state of Telangana from July 14-18.

On 14.07.2022, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar districts And Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Kamareddy districts of Telangana. Gusty winds with wind speed 30-40 KMPH are likely to prevail over the state.

On 15.07.2022, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Kamareddy districts of Telangana.

On July 14, Telangana’s average rainfall was at 39.5 mm against 6.7 mm Normal with deviation 490%. The state’s highest rainfall was recorded at 294.8 mm in Kanapur Mandal, Nirmal district.

Extremely Heavy Rainfall (>204.4mm): Received over Kanapur (294.8) (Nirmal). Very Heavy Rainfall (115.6-204.4mm) was received at many places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

Heavy Rainfall (64.5-115.5mm): Received at many places over Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar districts.

Moderate Rainfall (15.6-64.4mm): Received at many places all over the state except Jogulamba Gadwal, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts where light rainfall was observed.

The state’s average cumulative rainfall (from 1st June 2022 to 14th July 2022) was at 524.9 mm against the Normal of 226.6 mm with a deviation of 132%.

During the last 24hrs in the GHMC:

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) highest rainfall was recorded at 9.5 mm in Qutubullapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The region’s average cumulative rainfall (from 1st June 2022 to 14th July 2022) was 300 mm against the Normal 169.1 mm with a deviation of 77.4%.