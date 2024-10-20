Telangana: Lightning kills two women, cattle in Narayanpet, Mahbubabad

Apart from the women, cattle including 39 sheep and goats were struck by lightning and died Nereducharla mandal in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Two women and cattle were killed after being struck by lightning on October 18 in two separate incidents from Narayanpet, Mahbubabad districts.

In the first instance, a 58-year-old woman died and two others were injured on Friday after they were struck by lightning at Marikal Mandal in Narayanpet district. The deceased was identified as Boya Sangamma while two others were identified as Mallam and Allamma.

The women were natives of Karnataka and were hired for agricultural work. The incident occurred when the women were working in a cotton field and it began raining. In Mahabubabad, a 45-year-old woman identified as Venkatalaxmi was working in a chilly field. She died after being struck by lightning.

Apart from the women, cattle including 39 sheep and goats were struck by lightning and died at Nereducharla Mandal in Suryapet. In a similar incident from Madgul Mandal in Rangareddy district, 10 sheep died after being struck by lightning.

