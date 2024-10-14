Telangana liquor sales exceed Rs 1 cr during Navaratri, marking 20pc increase

Hyderabad: During the Navaratri period leading up to Vijaya Dasami, Telangana’s Excise department has reported booming liquor sales, surpassing the Rs 1,000 crore mark within ten days.

The total collection reached Rs 1,057 crore, with beer sales alone accounting for 18 lakh cases, significantly boosting overall revenue.

In the current fiscal year (2024-25), the state has generated ₹19,857 crore from liquor sales. According to data from Times of India, 10.45 lakh cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were sold. This year’s earnings from liquor sales between October 1 and 11 amounted to Rs 877 crore, reflecting a 20 percent increase compared to the same period last year (2023-24), even with a dry day observed on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).

While beer sales grew by 10 percent compared to the same timeframe last year, IMFL sales surged by 26 percent

Liquor sales in Telangana have shown consistent annual growth, climbing from a mere Rs 10,000 crore in the 2014-15 fiscal year to Rs 36,493 crore in 2023-24.