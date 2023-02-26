Telangana: Lithuania opens honorary consulate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Lithunia opened a honorary consulate at Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Sunday. Telangana-based businessman, Kiran Satchandra Divi has been appointed as Lithuania’s first Honorary Consul for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Besides the Lithuanian Embassy in New Delhi, honorary consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, Lithuania added new honorary consulate office in Hyderabad.

Vice-minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania, Karolis Žemaitis, speaking at the event noted, “Honorary Consulate in Hyderabad will increase Lithuania‘s visibility in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in many fields of economy, such as biotechnology, life sciences, ICT, digital solutions. Lithuania therefore sees partnerships with India in these high-tech fields. What is more, Lithuanian cultural, scientific initiatives will be promoted here more vocally whereas Lithuanian citizens residing here will feel safer knowing that support in many cases could be provided.”

Kiran Divi expressed a will that his appointment will open a new chapter of Lithuania‘s presence in one of the most technologically advanced part of India and he is honored to become a part of Lithuania‘s success story makers in India.

India and Lithuania established diplomatic relations in 1992. The Lithuanian resident mission in New Delhi opened in 2008. In 2023, India will open embassies in Vilnius, Lithuania for promotion of bilateral ties.