Telangana local body polls: KTR warns of retaliation over police inaction

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, December 16 warned of action if the police remains spectator to post election violence in Telangana.

KTR visited two BRS workers, Balaraju and his wife Ganji Bharati, who were attacked by the Congress workers following the second phase of the Telangana local body polls. The former Telangana minister interacted with some BRS workers being treated at the Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad.

Following the visit, KTR addressed the media and condemned the increasing attacks on BRS cadre across Telangana since the Congress came to power two years ago.

On Monday, a relative of the Congress-backed sarpanch candidate had rammed a tractor into a gathering outside Bala Raju's house, causing severe injuries to the couple and others.

On Monday, a relative of the Congress-backed sarpanch candidate had rammed a tractor into a gathering outside Bala Raju’s house, causing severe injuries to the couple and others.

“Spectator policing will invite retaliation,” KTR warned. He said that the inaction of the police would lead to counterattacks. He demanded that an attempt-to-murder case be booked against the accused in the incident. He also wanted the government to pay compensation to the victims.

The former Telangana minister stressed that the BRS will fight until justice is served. after enquiring about the victim’s health from doctors. He expressed deep concern over Bharati’s critical condition, stating that her bones were fractured, her urinary bladder damaged, requiring three surgeries and at least three weeks of hospitalization. He cited previous incidents, including the killing of a BRS activist in Nalgonda and the kidnapping and assault of a backward class candidate in Suryapet.

Rama Rao lashed out at the police for their inaction, reminding officers from the DGP downward that they served the public, not the Congress party.

“If police remain spectators while rowdies attack, we will have no choice but to retaliate. Attack will be met with counter-attack, and any resulting law and order issues will be the government’s responsibility,” he said.

Assuring full support to the victims, he announced that the BRS would bear all medical expenses for the victims and other injured workers. Urging party cadres not to lose heart and vowing to fight for justice, including through protests at the police headquarters if needed, he advised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to restrain his workers from provocative actions.