Telangana local body polls: Women return sarees, beer to losing candidate

Hyderabad: A group of women in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Thursday, December 25 returned sarees and beer bottles given by a ward member candidate during Telangana local body polls.

The candidate, Babavva, from Uppalavai village in Ramareddy mandal, contested from the second ward. Apart from sarees, she distributed Thums Up, Sprite bottles and toddy to attract voters and win the election. However, the opposition candidate won the election.

Following the defeat, Babavva accused the voters of accepting the gifts and not voting for her. “I distributed beer, sarees, Thums Up, and Sprite bottles to the voters, promising them that they would elect me… They took everything, drank it all, and then defeated me,” she claimed.

In response, some female voters brought the sarees and other items to Babavva’s residence to confront her. As she did not respond to them, the protestors gathered in front of the panchayat office.

A group of women in Telangana's Kamareddy district returned sarees and beer bottles given to them by a ward member candidate during the Telangana local body polls on Thursday, December 25.



The candidate, Babavva, from Uppalavai village in Ramareddy mandal, contested from the… pic.twitter.com/gtodrH1N3p — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 26, 2025

In a video shared on social media, a protesting woman said, “First she asked us to vote by giving us sarees, beer, sprite and toddy. When she lost the election, Babavva accused us of taking freebies and not voting for her.”

As the protest intensified, Ramareddy police arrived at the panchayat office and pacified the women.

The women vacated the place leaving beer bottles, sarees and toddy behind.