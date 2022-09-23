Telangana logs 103 new COVID-19 cases

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd September 2022 10:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 103 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,37,227.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 46.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 111 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,32,411.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,044 samples were tested on Friday.

The number of active cases stood at 705.

