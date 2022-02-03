Telangana logs 2,421 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Published: 3rd February 2022 9:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: The number of recoveries continued to outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Thursday with 3,980 people recuperating from the infectious disease, while 2,421 new infections were reported, taking the tally to 7,71,828, a health department bulletin said.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,34,628.

The death toll rose to 4,096 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 649, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (144) and Ranga Reddy (114) districts.

The number of cases under treatment/isolation was 33,104, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 per cent and 95.18 per cent, respectively.

