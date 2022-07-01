Telangana logs 462 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 462 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 8,01,406 so far.

Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 259.

A Health Department bulletin said 403 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,92,593.

The recovery rate declined to 98.90 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 25,518 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 4,702, it said.