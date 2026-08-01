Telangana logs highest 1-month commercial tax collection in July

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded its highest-ever single-month commercial tax collections this July at Rs 7,865 crore, said the Commercial Taxes Department on Saturday, August 1.

This reflects sustained economic momentum, enhanced tax compliance, and the continued effectiveness of its enforcement and facilitation measures, said the department in a press note.

The total revenue is the cumulative amount of GST, VAT, and professional tax. The revenue shows a growth of 19 per cent over the Rs 6,624 crore collected in July 2025.

The revenue collections in July increased by Rs 1,241 crore over those of July 2025.

July’s revenue surpasses the previous record of the highest single-month numbers of Rs 7,598 crore collected in April 2026. In July 2026, GST revenue alone was Rs 4,452 crore, reflecting significant growth compared to Rs 3,638 crore in July 2025.

The growth is the second-highest among the states after Haryana. The all-India growth rate in GST collections from all states in July 2026 is 10 per cent.

According to the department, this July it conducted a special drive to identify and weed out taxpayers involved in generating and passing on fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) without actual supply of goods and services. This led to statutory action, including suspension of registration against 165 taxpayers, restricting them from passing on an estimated Rs 300 crore of fraudulent ITC.

The department also noted that 4,61,276 people filed their returns and paid taxes in July 2026.