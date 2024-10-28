Telangana Lok Adalat resolves 1.2 million cases with 98.88% disposal rate

Hyderabad: The third National Lok Adalat held in the state on September 14 resolved 12,39,044 cases with a 98.88% disposal rate.

In a statement to media on Monday, October 28, the member secretary of Telangana State Legal Services Authority CH Panchakshari informed that among 6,11,996 pending criminal and civil cases, 6,05,805 were settled achieving a 98.99% disposal rate. As many as 6,02,601 were criminal and 3,204 were civil cases.

Among 6,41,022 pre-litigation cases taken up during the third National Lok Adalat, 6,33,239 cases were disposed of with a 98.79% disposal rate.

Pending cases across all categories like motor accident compensation cases, civil lawsuits, cheque bounce cases, and matrimonial disputes were heard resulting in an award of Rs 250,19,44,447 passed.

District courts arranged 130 pre-Lok Adalat conciliation sessions to settle a substantial number of cases in the third National Lok Adalat, establishing a total of 230 benches across the state.



