Telangana: LPG delays force Mahabubabad villagers to sleep outside gas agency

Hyderabad: Residents of Vanthadupula village in Narsimhulapet mandal of Mahabubabad district have been struggling to get their hands on LPG cylinders for the past week, forcing them to sleep outside the gas agency, police said on Sunday, May 3.

Customers of Bharat Gas have been flocking to the godown, which is located along National Highway 365. In a video that has emerged on social media, dozens of people, including women and the elderly, were seen sleeping on mats outside the gas agency. Rows of gas cylinders were lined up alongside them in what seemed like a never-ending chain.

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Frustrated over the delay, many people staged a protest on the national highway on Sunday morning, an official from Narsimhulapet Police Station told Siasat.com. “Our officers are at the site now, assisting people in procuring gas. Around 700-800 people have been affected because of the delays,” the officer added.