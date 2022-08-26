Telangana made major achievements in health sector: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the state has made major achievements in the health sector.

The minister addressed a gathering at the inauguration of the new administrative block of the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) at Rajendranagar. He said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has realised the relevance of institutions emphasising public health.

Rao went on to say that in 2015, KCR allocated 45 acres of land at Rajendranagar and Rs 10 crore for the development of a reputed public health care institute like IIPH in Hyderabad. The minister further appreciated the Telangana government’s welfare scheme including Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi which helped reduce malaria and dengue cases in the state.

The minister further stated that Telangana is among the best performing states in the health sector. “Presently, Telangana is ranked among the top three Indian states for allocating maximum financial resources in its annual budget,” he added.

The Siddipet MLA further said that the chief minister brought in the concept of Basti Dawakhanas which focus on children’s health. To improve public health care services, allocating resources has become necessary. In this year’s annual budget, the Telangana government increased the health budget from Rs 6,295 crore to Rs 11,440 crores, an increase of 4.5 percent.

In contrast, this year, the Central government has increased its budgetary allocation to the health sector only by 1.1 percent.