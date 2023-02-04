Telangana, Maha best in donor organ transplants: Centre

Telangana government, in order to strengthen infrastructure for conducting organ transplants, has released Rs 35 crore to construct a state-of-the-art multi-organ transplantation centre at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 4th February 2023 12:44 pm IST
Telangana, Maharashtra best in donor organ transplants: Union
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Union minister of state for Health and Family Welfare, Bharathi Pravin Pawar said that Telangana and Maharashtra were the best-performing states in the country in terms of the number of ‘Deceased Donor Organ Transplantations’ in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

She said this as a response to a question in Lok Sabha by Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand, where the Union minister also said Tamil Nadu was one of the active states in taking up the programme.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Two brain-dead people donate six organs, save lives

While underlining the steps taken by the Centre to facilitate the cadaver and live organ transplants for deserving patients in the country, she said the government was taking up several steps to increase awareness of organ donation.

Steps taken

  • Dissemination of information by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO)
  • Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO)
  • State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO)
  • A website and a 24×7 call centre with a toll-free helpline number (1800114770) to provide information.
  • Tele-counselling for help in the coordination of organ donation.

Telangana government, in order to strengthen infrastructure for conducting organ transplants, has released Rs 35 crore to construct a state-of-the-art multi-organ transplantation centre at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Telangana government is also using choppers to transport donated organs of brain-dead patients from district hospitals to teaching hospitals in Hyderabad while pushing for more organ transplant surgeries in government hospitals.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button