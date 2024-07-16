Telangana: Man axes father to death over watching TV

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man axed his father to death after he reprimanded him for watching television for too long at Chowkanpally in Kangti Mandal of Sangareddy district on Tuesday evening, July 16.

The victim has been identified as Modde Maruthi, 65.

According to reports, the accused Narsappa argued with his father after the latter asked him to stop watching TV. In a fit of rage, Narsappa picked up an axe and attacked his father repeatedly resulting in his death on the spot.

The body has been shifted to an area hospital in Narayanked for postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.