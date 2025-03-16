Telangana: Man beaten to death by son amid argument

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his son in Onnajipet village of Dharpalli mandal, Nizamabad district, after a heated argument on Saturday night, March 16.

According to reports, the deceased, Palem Mallaiah, was known for frequently quarreling with his family members under the influence of alcohol. During one such argument, his son, Madhu, allegedly struck him on the head with a bottle in a fit of rage, leading to his death due to severe injuries.

Mallaiah’s wife, Lakshmi, is also suspected to have been involved in the attack.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Suman, police have registered a case.

Further investigation is ongoing.



