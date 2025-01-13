Telangana man beaten to death by wives for harassing daughter

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly beaten to death with a pestle by his two wives for harassing their daughter in Gurramtanda village, Chivvemla Mandal, Suryapet district, on Monday, January 13.

The accused, identified as Ramya and Sumalatha, were the two wives of the victim, R Saidulu.

According to reports, Saidulu married Ramya in 2004. However, during her pregnancy, he lured and assaulted her sister, Sumalatha, and later married her in 2013. Over the years, Saidulu reportedly returned home drunk and regularly harassed both women.

The situation escalated after Ramya’s daughter, a BTech student in Hyderabad, came home for the Sankranti holidays on January 10. Around 1:30 am, the victim allegedly harassed her. Disturbed by the incident, Ramya contacted Sumalatha and shared her frustration over their husband’s repeated behaviour. Convinced that Saidulu would never change, the accused planned to kill him.

They attacked the victim with a pestle while he was asleep, striking his head and testicles, leading to his immediate death.

The deceased have been shifted to Suryapet Medical Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.