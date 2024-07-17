Telangana: Man beats grandmother to death over liquor money

Hyderabad: A man beat his 80-year-old grandmother to death for refusing to give him money to buy liquor on Monday night, July 15, in Rotary Nagar, Khammam district.

The victim, identified as Rambayamma, lived alone following the death of her husband from an illness. She had three daughters and one son, all married and settled in various places.

According to reports, the accused, Uday Kumar, was addicted to ganja and liquor and continuously harassed Rambayamma, demanding money.

During one such visit, under the influence of Ganja, an argument ensued when she refused to give him money. This escalated into a physical altercation, during which the grandson beat her to death.

On Tuesday morning, the accused informed neighbours that his grandmother had died. However, the locals noticed severe injuries on the deceased and alerted the police.

Upon receiving information, the police registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.