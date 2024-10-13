Telangana: Man dies after ramming car into tree in Jangaon

Hyderabad: A man died after losing control of his car and ramming into it a tree On Saturday, October 12 in Jangaon district of Telangana.

The deceased was identified Ravinder Reddy, a native Sultanabad area of Karimnagar district. According to the police, Ravinder was driving at high speeds and lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tree. The accident occurred near Vadicharla illage in Lingala Ghanapuram mandal.

He was spot dead. Upon being alerted, the police shifted the body to Jangaon Government Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and investigation is underway.