Telangana: Man dies by suicide 6 months after wife, child’s death

Hyderabad: A man allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a train at Narketpally in the Nalgonda district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Gana Jana Reddy, 38, of Auravani village in Narketpally Mandal, who was operating a scrap business on Devarakonda road in Nalgonda town and was unable to cope with the suicide of his wife and children six months ago, died by suicide.

According to the police, locals found his body at the railroad track and informed the authorities.

His wife, son, Rishik Reddy, and daughter, Hasmika Reddy, allegedly died by suicide at Sattenapalle in Andhra Pradesh in June.

The police investigation is underway.