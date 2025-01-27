Telangana: Man dies by suicide by coming under lorry in Medchal

Hyderabad: A young man died by suicide after he intentionally came under a lorry on a busy road in Medchal district of Telangana.

The incident occurred near Medchal police station on the main road on Sunday, January 26.

A video of the suicide surfaced on social media platforms where the deceased man walking on the road and suddenly lying down in front of an oncoming lorry. Before the driver of the lorry applied breaks, the man was seriously injured.

Onlookers shifted the man to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Siasat.com spoke to Medchal inspector A Satyanarayana who confirmed the death of the man. “The reason for the suicide is unknown. The body of the man has been sent for post-mortem. So far no family members have come forward to take the body,” the police officer said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)