Telangana: Man drowns in Khammam lake while fleeing bike financer

When Vinay managed to escape the bike financiers, they chased him on the bike and attacked him with stones, which resulted in serious injuries. 

Representative image

Hyderabad: A man died by accidentally drowning in the lake as the bike financer was allegedly chasing him because he couldn’t pay his monthly installments on Friday, April 5

The individual, named Vinay, hailing from Rajasthan moved for work to Khammam district less than a year ago. He recently purchased a bike from a Mohan Sai Finance Company. He agreed to make monthly installments, but he couldn’t pay on time due to the recent drought and unemployment. 

On Monday morning, when the bike financiers reached his house demanding payment and pressurised him to pay up, he pleaded with them to give him some time.

When Vinay managed to escape the bike financiers, they allegedly chased him on the bike and attacked him with stones, which resulted in serious injuries. 

Running away from the bike financer, he accidentally fell into the lake and died.

