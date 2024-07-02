Telangana: Man jumps in front of train, daughter dies trying to save him

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old man who reportedly went to the railway tracks to end his life died along with his teenage daughter, who attempted to save him on Tuesday morning, July 2, at Yenugonda village in Mahbubnagar.

The victims have been identified as Shivanand, a driver at the local SVS Hospital, and 17-year-old Chandana, who worked as a medical technician.

According to reports, after a heated argument at their residence over undisclosed family issues, Shivanand stormed out of the house, declaring that he no longer wanted to live. Despite Chandana’s attempts to dissuade him, he remained resolute in his decision, prompting her to follow him.

Authorities speculate that Shivanand may have walked directly to the nearby railway tracks. His daughter, Chandana, attempted to rescue him, but tragically, both were struck by a train and died at the scene.

Upon receiving information, the railway police shifted the deceased to the Government General Hospital in the town for a postmortem. A case has been registered under section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Further investigation is underway.