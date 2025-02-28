Telangana man gets 10 yr jail for raping minor boy in 2019

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by Rangareddy district court on Thursday, February 27 for raping a 6-year-old boy in 2019.

The accused has been identified as Mohd. Idrees.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him, with an additional two months of imprisonment if he fails to pay the amount. The court further directed the district legal services authority (DLSA) to provide Rs 3 lakh in compensation to the victim for the physical and mental trauma he endured.

According to reports, the incident occurred in October 2019 when the boy was playing with his sister near their home. The victim’s mother filed a complaint, alleging that the accused had taken her son to his room and sexually assaulted him.

Medical reports and other evidence presented during the trial.

He was convicted under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.