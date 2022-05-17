Telangana: Man held for allegedly raping minor in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man was arrested by Dornakal police for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Perumandlasamkeesa village in Mahabubabad district.

The offense came to light after the minor’s mother took the victim to the hospital as the victim complained of stomach pain.

After all the tests were performed, the doctors concluded that the girl was pregnant.

According to The New Indian Express (TNIE), the district superintendent of police said that the girl and the accused were known to each other and lived in the same area. The girl took some medicine to end her pregnancy given by the accused. After which the girl developed pain in her stomach.

The victim’s parents filed a complaint against the accused at the Dornakal Police station.

The officials registered a case against the accused under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).