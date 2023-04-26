Telangana: Man held for attempting to kill in-laws in Narayankhed

On April 14, Ramesh plotted to connect an electric wire to the doors of his in-law’s house at Sanjeeraopet village in Narayanakhed.

Telangana: Man held for attempt to kill his in-laws in Narayankhed
Hyderabad: Narayankhed police arrested a man on charges of plotting and attempting to murder his in-laws. The accused, Golla Ramesh hails from Gouraram in Pitlam Mandal of Kamareddy.

Ramesh had held grudges against his in-laws, Dhaniyala Ramulu and Ramavva who were allegedly refusing to send their daughter Roja to her husband’s (Ramesh’s) home for the last two years.  

On April 14, Ramesh plotted to connect an electric wire to the doors of his in-law’s house at Sanjeeraopet village in Narayanakhed.

Following this, Ramavva and Roja suffered an electric shock on April 15. Ramesh had also damaged two borewell motors of his in-law’s house on the same day.

The Narayankhed police filed a case on the basis of Ramulu’s complaint and apprehended Ramesh on Tuesday. Later, Ramesh was produced before a court and sent back to judicial custody.

