Telangana: Man helps repair vandalised mosque in Yadadri

Hyderabad: In a display of communal harmony, days after a Jama-Masjid in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri was vandalised, a Hindu man on Wednesday, February 18, took the initiative to repair it.

The man identified as Rajendra Agarwal, the managing director of Rama Conductors, expressed dismay over the vandalism in Jalalpur village, Bommalaramaram Mandal. He contacted the spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Amjed Ullah Khan, and offered financial assistance to repair the Jama Masjid.

Agarwal and Khan visited the mosque in Jalalpur and met Mohammed Saleem, the President of the Masjid Committee. In a video shared on social media, Khan is seen giving Agarwal a tour of the mosque and briefing him on the situation.

Following the tour, Agarwal handed over a cheque to the committee, pledging support to reconstruct the damaged boundary wall, doors, and microphone.

The businessman further assured the Masjid Committee that if additional funds are required, he would extend further financial support. Reacting to the gesture, Khan said, “The composite culture of brotherhood and harmony is alive in Telangana.” He went on to say that such gestures reflect that the people of Telangana believe in unity, peace, and mutual respect.

The MBT spokesperson said that Agarwal’s gesture is a slap on those who try to communalise and polarise India.

He said that while some anti-social elements attempt to create hatred and division by attacking places of worship, responsible citizens like Agarwal are strengthening unity and brotherhood through their actions.

Background

The businessman’s donation comes after the mosque was vandalised on February 15. Apart from vandalism, copies of the Quran were also desecrated by miscreants. The incident came to light after worshipers who visited the Mosque on February 16 found it vandalised. Beer bottles were also found on the mosque premises.

Some individuals entered the place of worship, damaged the walls, window panes, washroom doors, and the mic system. Several copies of the Quran were scattered around the premises.



Condemning the incident, Amjed Ullah Khan demanded that the police file a criminal case and initiate a thorough investigation at the earliest.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Khan said the local Hindus have constantly objected to the mosque ever since it was first constructed in 2018.

There are three neighbouring villages – Bandakadipally, Thumukunta, and Jalalpur – which have a history of communal instances. “Before 2018, the Muslim community in these villages did not have a place to pray. They tried building a mosque in Bandakadipally and Thumukunta, but the local Hindus strongly objected. In 2018, the Jama Masjid mosque was constructed in Jalalpur village,” he said.

Khan said even after its construction, the mosque authorities, especially the imam, have faced constant trouble. “Last year in May, a jamaat (congregation) had visited. This did not go well with the locals, and they pressured the police to send them back,” he alleged.

“These people have objections to everything. They do not want the azaan announced on the loudspeaker,” he said.

The MBT leader also claimed that the police wiped out potential evidence that could lead them to the culprits.

When Siasat.com spoke to the Bommalaramaram Police, an officer downplayed the communal angle, stating only beer bottles were thrown inside the premises and that the mosque has since “been cleaned.”

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against unknown persons under sections 331(4) (punishment for house trespass or house breaking), 329(4) (criminal trespass or house trespass), 298 (injuring or defiling place of worhsip), 324(4) (mischief) and 196 (promoting enemity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of worship etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS).