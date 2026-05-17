Telangana man injured in mob attack after slitting woman’s throat dies

Hyderabad: A man, who slit a woman’s throat for rejecting his proposal, succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the mob attack.

Teja (28) died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jadcherla town in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district on Sunday.

He had slit a woman’s throat in full public view in Jadcherla town on the evening of Saturday, May 16.

Y. Vaishnavi (21), working as a receptionist at a private school in Jadcherla, was attacked by the alleged jilted lover when she was walking on the road after getting down from a bus.

The woman was attacked hardly 100 metres away from her house when she was returning home from a school in Polepally Special Economic Zone (SEZ), where she was working as a receptionist.

According to police, the attacker slit the woman’s throat, resulting in grievous injury. She was shifted to a hospital, where she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Passersby caught hold of the assailant and assaulted him. They tied his hands and attacked him with stones before police arrived on the scene and shifted him to Mahabubnagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Teja, a resident of Hyderabad, succumbed on Sunday morning.

A police officer said that after Teja attacked the woman, the passersby chased him for some distance and caught hold of him. They tied his hands and legs with a rope and assaulted him, resulting in critical injuries.

According to police, the accused and the victim had become acquainted when she was working at a private school in Hyderabad. She had rejected his advances.

However, after being thrashed by passersby, Teja had told them that he had been in a relationship with Vaishnavi for the past couple of years, and that she exploited him by taking money from him and cheating him in the name of love.

He told the onlookers that she not only refused to return his money, but also started avoiding him.