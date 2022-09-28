Telangana: Man jailed for 3 yrs over harassing minor to marry him

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man who was accused of harassing a minor and threatening to kill her and her family was convicted on Wednesday, and was given a three-year term and a fine of Rs 10,000.

The convict has been identified as Lakumarapu Harshavardhan, a school bus driver and a resident of Mohan Nagar, Suryapet District.

Harshvardhan was convicted under 354 (D) (Any man who– (i) follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 12 (An aggrieved person or a Protection Officer or any other person on behalf of the aggrieved person may present an application to the Magistrate seeking one or more reliefs under this Act) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the press release, the accused Lakumarapu Harshavardhan used to harass the victim, persuading her to marry him. He had threatened to kill her entire family after she refused to marry him.

The victim, who is 16 years old, made this allegation in a complaint to Vanasthalipuram Police on May 17, 2018.

When she declined his proposal, the accused called her and messaged her on WhatsApp.

Additionally, he called her father and threatened to kill everyone in the family unless he got his daughter married to him.