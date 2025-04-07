Telangana: Man killed after trying to stop scuffle over bike parking

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old man died on Sunday, April 6, after being attacked while trying to stop a scuffle during a bike parking dispute at a 2BHK housing complex in Venkatapur village, Ranga Reddy district, Telangana.
The victim has been identified as Sundiri Shankar.
According to reports, the incident occurred on April 1 when residents Naveen and Venkatesh got into an argument over bike parking. Shankar, who witnessed the scuffle, tried to intervene and pacify them.
However, Venkatesh, enraged by the intervention, assaulted Shankar with a boulder. His mother, Shannamma, and sister-in-law, Aruna, also joined in the attack, leaving Shankar critically injured.
Locals rushed Shankar to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to nab the accused.
Further investigation is ongoing.