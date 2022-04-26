Telangana: Man kills infant after suspecting wife of infidelity

Hyderabad: In a chilling incident in Mancherial on April 24, a man killed his infant son as he was suspicious of his wife’s fidelity.

The incident occurred at Pulimadugu village in Mandamarri Mandal under Ramakrishnapur police station. The incident came to light on Monday. The police identified the accused as Bolla Naresh, a daily wage labourer in the village.

On April 24 Naresh came home in an inebriated state and picked up an argument with his wife Jyoti suspecting her fidelity. The accused allegedly grabbed the baby from Jyoti’s lap as she tried to escape to safety. Enraged over the issue, Naresh threw the infant against the wall. The baby suffered profuse bleeding in the head and was rushed to the hospital.

The doctors pronounced the baby brought dead. Naresh and Jyoti were married for two years, tensions arose after Jyoti conceived the baby as the accused threatened to kill him.

The police further said that Jyoti was subjected to physical and mental torture. A case has been booked against Naresh, and the investigation is underway.