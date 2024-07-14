Telangana: Man kills mother-in-law in Mancherial, attempts suicide

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old woman, Nelli Vijaya, was stabbed to death allegedly by her son-in-law at Chunnamabattiwada in Mancherial district on Saturday, July 13. Later, he attempted to die by suicide by slitting his throat.

The accused has been identified as Venkatesh, whose condition is reportedly stable and is undergoing medical care.

According to reports, the accused and his wife, Malavika, lived with her parents for two years following a financial loss in his garment business.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.