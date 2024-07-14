Telangana: Man kills mother-in-law in Mancherial, attempts suicide

The accused has been identified as Venkatesh, whose condition is reportedly stable

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 14th July 2024 7:03 pm IST
Maha: IT consultant stabbed to death by junior amid work dispute
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old woman, Nelli Vijaya, was stabbed to death allegedly by her son-in-law at Chunnamabattiwada in Mancherial district on Saturday, July 13. Later, he attempted to die by suicide by slitting his throat.

The accused has been identified as Venkatesh, whose condition is reportedly stable and is undergoing medical care.

According to reports, the accused and his wife, Malavika, lived with her parents for two years following a financial loss in his garment business.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Karnataka: Bidar police crack murder case of Hyderabad builder

The motive behind the murder remains unclear. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 14th July 2024 7:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button