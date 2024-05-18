Telangana: Man kills mother, two children in Khammam

Hyderabad: A man killed his mother and two children at Tallada mandal in Khammam district of Telangana on Friday night.

Venkateshwarlu, a farmer lived along with mother Pittala Pochamma, 60, and children Niraj, 10 and Khushi,6, at Gopalpet village in Tallada mandal in Khammam district. On Friday night, he killed his two children and mother in their house and escaped.

The villagers who did not find the children and the woman in the morning checked the house and noticed three of them lying dead in the house. Venkateshwarlu was missing.

The local police circle inspector, S Sagar and sub inspector visited the house and shifted the bodies to local government hospital for postmortem examination and booked a case.

Two months ago, Venkateshwarlu, had killed his wife and was arrested by the police.

Police are investigating the reasons that prompted the man to kill his mother and children. Villagers informed the police that Venkateshwarlu was disturbed because of monetary and family issues.