Telangana: Man kills self after murdering wife over financial dispute

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her husband as an argument over financial issues escalated. Later, the accused died by suicide by consuming pesticide in Chenna Reddy colony of Warangal on Tuesday, July 9.

The accused has been identified as Manda Cheralu, 45, who worked as a mason. On the night of July 9, Manda got into a heated argument with his wife Swapna over financial issues.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation during which the accused hit the victim with a pestle, resulting in her death after she suffered extensive head injuries.

Consumed by his guilt Manda ingested pesticides and died.

Their three children were at a relative’s place when the incident took place. On Wednesday morning, after returning, they discovered the deceased and notified relatives.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.