Telangana: Man kills self after murdering wife over financial dispute

The accused has been identified as Manda Cheralu, 45, who worked as a Mason

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 11th July 2024 8:47 pm IST
Indian-origin man killed in Canada; targeted killing suspected
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her husband as an argument over financial issues escalated. Later, the accused died by suicide by consuming pesticide in Chenna Reddy colony of Warangal on Tuesday, July 9.

The accused has been identified as Manda Cheralu, 45, who worked as a mason. On the night of July 9, Manda got into a heated argument with his wife Swapna over financial issues.

Also Read
Telangana: Three minors held for murder of driver in Nizamabad

The argument escalated into a physical altercation during which the accused hit the victim with a pestle, resulting in her death after she suffered extensive head injuries.

MS Education Academy

Consumed by his guilt Manda ingested pesticides and died.

Their three children were at a relative’s place when the incident took place. On Wednesday morning, after returning, they discovered the deceased and notified relatives.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 11th July 2024 8:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button