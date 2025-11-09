Telangana: Man kills wife with cricket bat over suspected infidelity

Hyderabad: A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a cricket bat on Sunday, suspecting her of infidelity, police said.

The incident took place in Ameenpur town in Telangana’s Sangareddy district after the couple—the accused, a real estate businessman, and his wife, an assistant manager at a co-operative bank—reportedly quarrelled at their residence.

“During the argument, the man attacked his wife with a cricket bat, leading to her death on the spot,” a police official said.

Police have registered a case of murder at the Ameenpur police station and taken the accused into custody. An investigation is underway, officials added.