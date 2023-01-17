Telangana: Man murders cousin over property dispute in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly murdered by his cousin in the early hours of Tuesday at Balemla village of Suryapet district.

The police have identified the person as Uppala Saidulu, 30. He was murdered by Uppala Sathish with an axe when he went to his agriculture field to turn on the water pump set.

Saidulu, while being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad succumbed to the serious injuries he received.

Police said that the reason for the incident is a property dispute, Sathish ran away from the spot after the attack.

Saidulu’s body has been shifted to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet for autopsy while the Suryapet rural police filed a case and an investigation is underway.