Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man allegedly murdered his grandmother in Ravalkole village, Medchal district, after she refused to give him her pension money.

The accused, identified as K Prashanth, reportedly demanded pension funds to purchase drugs. When his 66-year-old grandmother refused, he struck her head with a sharp object, resulting in her death on the spot.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.