Telangana man on US student visa burnt alive in car mishap

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 23-year-old man from the Nizamabad district of Telangana, who was on a US student visa, died in a car mishap on Saturday.

The victim who is identified as Shailesh Gurrapu had embarked on his educational journey in the US last year after securing admission into Bridgeport University, located in New Jersey. However, his dreams were abruptly shattered on Saturday when his car collided with a utility pole, engulfing it in flames and leading to his untimely demise.

Though valiant efforts were made to rescue him, he suffered severe burns and tragically died on the spot. The incident has left his friends and family devastated.

Last year, Shailesh who hails from the Bada Bheemgal Village went to the United States after successfully obtaining a student visa for the September intake at Bridgeport University. His family, filled with hope and pride, bid him farewell. However, fate had a cruel twist in store, and the promising young man’s life was cut short in the unfortunate car mishap.

The family is now making efforts to bring his mortal remains back home for a final farewell.

Meanwhile, Shailesh’s friends in the United States have launched a GoFundMe campaign to provide financial assistance to his family.