Telangana man rapes mother-in-law, blaming her for differences with wife

He allegedly dragged her into a room and sexually assaulted her.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th May 2026 8:01 pm IST
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Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his mother-in-law in Telangana, blaming her for the differences with his wife.

The incident took place in a village under Vatpally mandal on the night of Thursday, May 7.

As per the details of the incident, the accused used to argue with his wife over family issues.

Subhan Bakery

On Thursday, the victim had reportedly visited the couple’s house to resolve the disputes between them.

Blaming his mother-in-law for creating differences between him and his wife, the Telangana man allegedly dragged her into a room and sexually assaulted her.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th May 2026 8:01 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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