Telangana man rapes mother-in-law, blaming her for differences with wife

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his mother-in-law in Telangana, blaming her for the differences with his wife.

The incident took place in a village under Vatpally mandal on the night of Thursday, May 7.

As per the details of the incident, the accused used to argue with his wife over family issues.

On Thursday, the victim had reportedly visited the couple’s house to resolve the disputes between them.

Blaming his mother-in-law for creating differences between him and his wife, the Telangana man allegedly dragged her into a room and sexually assaulted her.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.