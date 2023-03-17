Telangana: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping a minor

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old was awarded imprisonment of 20 years for sexually assaulting a minor in 2017. The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Bhongir court judge K Maruthi Devi gave the orders on Friday.

Madothu Srikanth, a resident of Babla Naik Thanda, Thurkapally was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old under the pretext of marrying her.

On July 25, 2017, the Thurkapally police received a complaint from the girl’s mother against Srikanth, she informed the police that the girl has complained of stomach ache, and upon taking her for a check-up, the doctors informed her that the girl is 7 months pregnant.

The accused was arrested by the police and he received imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of Rs 2000 after the trial on Friday.