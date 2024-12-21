Telangana: Man sentenced to death for killing wife, son and unborn child

Hyderabad: A local court in Hyderabad on Friday, December 20 sentenced a man to death for killing his wife, son and unborn child in Narayanguda, in 2022.

The convict, R Sai, conspired with his friend, Rahul, to commit the murders. The duo had also previously killed Sai’s wife’s friend.

In November 2022, the 30-year-old man, a band player and a pavement dweller, suspected his pregnant wife S Harathi of infidelity as she was often “seen with” her friend Nagaraju.

As per the plan, the duo doused petrol on Harathi, their one-year-old son Vishnu and Nagaraju before setting the trio on fire while they were asleep on the pavement under the Narayanaguda flyover.

The victims suffered grievous burns and were shifted to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. The Narayanaguda police booked a case and arrested the duo.

While the court sentenced Sai to death by hanging, Rahul was sentenced to life along with a fine of Rs 1,000.