Telangana man stabs live-in partner to death suspected infidelity

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Telangana’s Nirmal district on Monday, December 8, over suspected infidelity.

The incident occurred in Kumsara village, Bhainsa mandal. Accused Nagesh and Ashwini were living together after the latter divorced her first husband.

In July, during the same time when they started living together, Ashwini started a tea shop. According to Bhainsa sub divisional police officer, she was frequently chatting with several men, which made Nagesh grow suspicious about her.

On Monday, the couple had an argument and in a fit of rage, Nagesh stabbed Ashwini to death. In a video shared on social media, he is seen sitting inside the shop wearing a blood-soaked shirt.

Speaking to Siasat.com, sub divisional police officer of Bhainsa said, “The incident occurred at 10:30 am. There were some relationship and financial disputes between the couple. We have booked him under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

Nagesh will be produced before the magistrate soon.