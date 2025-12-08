Telangana man stabs live-in partner to death suspected infidelity

Nagesh and Ashwini were living together after the latter divorced her first husband.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th December 2025 5:45 pm IST
Nagesh sits inside the tea shop
Man murders lover in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Telangana’s Nirmal district on Monday, December 8, over suspected infidelity.

The incident occurred in Kumsara village, Bhainsa mandal. Accused Nagesh and Ashwini were living together after the latter divorced her first husband.

In July, during the same time when they started living together, Ashwini started a tea shop. According to Bhainsa sub divisional police officer, she was frequently chatting with several men, which made Nagesh grow suspicious about her.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

On Monday, the couple had an argument and in a fit of rage, Nagesh stabbed Ashwini to death. In a video shared on social media, he is seen sitting inside the shop wearing a blood-soaked shirt.

Speaking to Siasat.com, sub divisional police officer of Bhainsa said, “The incident occurred at 10:30 am. There were some relationship and financial disputes between the couple. We have booked him under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

Nagesh will be produced before the magistrate soon.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th December 2025 5:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button